The Ten Best Places to Go If You’re Traveling Solo

Have you ever gone on vacation by yourself? I know a couple of people who have done this and continue to do this. They have told me it helps them clear their head and they come back fully rested and relaxed.

If you’ve ever thought about traveling solo, you will benefit from this list. Over 20,000 travelers voted online and Amsterdam took the top spot for traveling alone. Here are the top ten:

Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Helsinki, Finland.

Berlin, Germany.

Canberra in southeast Australia. It’s about 70 miles from the ocean though.

Vienna, Austria.

Brussels, in Belgium.

Madrid, Spain.

Dublin, Ireland.

Bratislava, which is in Slovakia.

Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have you been to any of the above locations?