The Strangest Things Employees Have Gotten Instead Of A Raise

The WORST things people have gotten from their boss instead of a raise include…

According to a new survey, 66% of us would leave our job if we didn’t feel appreciated. That’s up 15% from five years ago. More money is the number one way we WANT to be rewarded. More vacation days was a close second.

Here are the ten WORST things people said they’ve gotten instead of a raise…

1. An expired gift certificate.

2. A large carving of a polar bear.

3. A foam tombstone.

4. A golden key to an executive bathroom that didn’t exist.

5. Socks.

6. A small, custom-made statue that looked like the employee.

7. A plaque that had a spelling error on it.

8. Fresh meat from a hunting trip.

9. A jacket that wasn’t even close to the right size.

10. Coupons for the grocery store.

