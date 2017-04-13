The Strangest Things Employees Have Gotten Instead Of A Raise

The WORST things people have gotten from their boss instead of a raise include…
According to a new survey, 66% of us would leave our job if we didn’t feel appreciated. That’s up 15% from five years ago. More money is the number one way we WANT to be rewarded. More vacation days was a close second.
Here are the ten WORST things people said they’ve gotten instead of a raise…
1. An expired gift certificate.
2. A large carving of a polar bear.
3. A foam tombstone.
4. A golden key to an executive bathroom that didn’t exist.
5. Socks.
6. A small, custom-made statue that looked like the employee.
7. A plaque that had a spelling error on it.
8. Fresh meat from a hunting trip.
9. A jacket that wasn’t even close to the right size.
10. Coupons for the grocery store.
