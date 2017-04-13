PHOTO: Neil Diamond Hanging Out in STL Before His Show!!!

Neil Diamond performed all the hits last night at Scottrade Center, and before his show he made sure to show some love to St. Louis on Twitter.

Before Neil went downtown for his soundcheck he hit up the St. Louis Zoo, recently named the #1 Zoo in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

Stopped by the St. Louis Zoo today before heading to the show for soundcheck. Hello St. Louis!! See you onstage VERY soon! #tweetcaroline pic.twitter.com/mdeSR8L67k — Neil Diamond (@NeilDiamond) April 13, 2017

We hope Neil has as much fun at the zoo as we do! Thanks for taking time out of your busy schedule to take in some of our gorgeous city!!!