Jimmy Fallon & Harry Styles Compete for Spotlight in SNL Promos

Jimmy Fallon and Harry Styles are vying for the spotlight in the promos for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Released yesterday, the first promo shows Jimmy introducing himself, only to be cut off by the ever-dapper Harry Styles.

The other teasers show the pair snapping their fingers and walking toward the camera while explaining that this Saturday’s episode will air live on both the East Coast and West Coast, for the first time ever!



Harry is expected to perform “Sign of the Times,” from his forthcoming debut solo album, as well as a second song. This week’s episode airs live on April 15 at 11:30 pm. ET, 10:30 pm CT and 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.