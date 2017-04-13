Indestructible Peeps

April 13, 2017 4:25 PM By Paul Cook
Filed Under: Peeps

Those cute, puffy, delicious, little guys in the fun colors are tough as nails when it comes to trying to destroy them. Science speaks here!

A pair of scientists at Emory University —  dubbed “Peeps Investigators” —  decided to test the theory that Peeps are an indestructible food. Sure, anybody can rip a peeps head off, this means will they dissolve?

In addition to using a microwave, the pair tested the candy’s vulnerability to tap water, boiling water, acetone, and sulfuric acid (the Peep survived them all).

 

