Indestructible Peeps

Those cute, puffy, delicious, little guys in the fun colors are tough as nails when it comes to trying to destroy them. Science speaks here!

A pair of scientists at Emory University — dubbed “Peeps Investigators” — decided to test the theory that Peeps are an indestructible food. Sure, anybody can rip a peeps head off, this means will they dissolve?

In addition to using a microwave, the pair tested the candy’s vulnerability to tap water, boiling water, acetone, and sulfuric acid (the Peep survived them all).