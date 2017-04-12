Viral Video: Remembering J. Geils

Sadly, J. Geils was found dead in his home yesterday.

J. Geils was found dead in his home in Groton, Massachusetts yesterday at the age of 71.

He was the founder and guitarist for the J. GEILS BAND. He was NOT the singer. That’s PETER WOLF.

Wolf posted a Facebook message saying, quote, “Thinking of all the times we kicked it high and rocked down the house! R.I.P. Jay Geils.”

The band formed in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1967. They recorded and toured throughout the ’70s, but hit their peak in the early ’80s, with a string of hits including “Centerfold”, “Love Stinks”, and “Freeze Frame” (which has a tie to the morning show since it was the THEME to “D.B.’s Delight” which Guy hosted in the late ’80s and early ’90s).