David Letterman’s mother, Dorothy Mengering, passed away at the age of 95. Dave had her on his show numerous times over the years, starting when he had her cover the 1994 Olympics in Norway.

He’d also put her on for holidays like Thanksgiving and Mother’s Day, and had her read a “Top Ten” list on her 84th birthday. It was called: “The Top Ten Things I Have Learned in My 84 Years.”