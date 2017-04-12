Phillips Phunny: Funny Or Die – United Airlines Fly The Friendly Skies

Funny Or Die re-cut a commercial for United Airlines after United forcibly removed a passenger.

FunnyOrDie.com took an old United Airlines commercial, and added footage of the guy who got yanked off a flight in Chicago on Sunday.

In the original ad, a narrator talks about how everything they do is “carefully planned” and “coordinated” while Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” plays. It’s been the United theme song for the past 30 years.

The new version still has the narrator, but it’s edited to look like he’s talking about yanking people off planes.