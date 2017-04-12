Michael Buble’s Son is Winning His Cancer Battle 

When I first heard of the cancer diagnosis of Michael Buble’s 3-year-old son, Noah, I immediately felt sick to my stomach. As a parent, I couldn’t even comprehend what it would be like to hear those words. Fortunately, their end result is positive.

Michael’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, gave an update during a press conference for a movie she did in Argentina. She said, quote, “Thank God, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.”

She added, quote, “My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with checkups. But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”

Michael and Luisana revealed Noah’s cancer diagnosis in November, and soon after that he started four months of chemotherapy. I can imagine it was torture to see their child go through treatment, but I’m so happy things are moving in the right direction for their family.