Having A Dog While Prego Will Benefit Your Child

As you know, Apple is my first “baby” and I was super excited to see how she would react when Lu entered the world. Apple was very protective of Lu when she first came home. Now Apple wants to lick Lu every chance she gets. Lu LOVES Apple and is constantly looking for her. Apple has no idea what’s coming when Lu becomes mobile.

When I was pregnant, I often heard how good it was to have a pet in the home with a new baby because it helps build the baby’s immune system. A study was conducted to see if this “myth” was true and it appears it is!

Jessica Shepherd, MD, an assistant professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology and director of minimally invasive gynecology at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago, who did not work on the study, tells Yahoo Beauty that the results make sense. “The more exposure you have to different people or different animals, the more it will increase good bacteria in the microbiome that’s going to be created because of your exposure,” she says. A baby’s mother passes on her immune response during pregnancy, Shepherd explains, so if the mother’s immune system has a certain reaction to having a pet in the house, the baby’s will too.

So if you’ve been contemplating getting a pet while prego, do it! The numbers don’t lie :)! You can read more about the study here.