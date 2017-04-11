You Can Live on a Farm Rent Free If You Just Take Care of the Animals

If you’ve ever dreamed of living on a farm … your dreams could come true!

A 62-year-old guy named Stephen Overbury owns a farm in Ontario, Canada. He’s offering to let someone live there rent-free for the rest of their life. All they have to do is take really good care of the animals.

He posted an ad last week looking for animal lovers who might be interested. His farm has a nice big house, several barns, and a lot of land. He’s getting too old to take care of the place, and wants to move to Japan. He has a bunch of cows, sheep, chickens, and ducks. He thought about selling the place and having them relocated, but some of them are old, and he cares more about them than he does about money. He’ll even pay all their food and vet bills.

It’s in a pretty remote area, about 40 miles southwest of Ottawa. He says the right person has to be extremely compassionate, know what they’re getting into, and be young enough to do all the work it takes to run a farm.

He’s already gotten hundreds of applications in the last few days, but he says he’ll just stay if he can’t find the right person to take over. I truly hope only serious applicants apply!

