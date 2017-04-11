Home Sweet Home has been nominated by the St. Louis Opus office for the nationwide Building Community Award, and they need your VOTE.

Home Sweet Home is dedicated to providing support and stability to people transitioning out of homelessness by providing them with the necessities for everyday life.

Home Sweet Home has been nominated by the St. Louis Opus office for the nationwide Building Community Award.

They are the ONLY STL charity in the running against seven other charities!

Click Here to VOTE for Home Sweet Home!

And Click Here to find out more about the great organization.