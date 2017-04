Watch Zach Galifianakis try to coach John Legend and St. Vincent as they cover “Lovin’ You”.

Several musicians, comedians, and spoken-word artists are contributing new, rare, or unreleased tracks to a compilation benefitting Planned Parenthood. A promo clip for the project features John Legend and St. Vincent singing a duet of “Loving You”, while Zach Galifianakis tries to coach them.