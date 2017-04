KORN’s bassist can’t make their upcoming tour of South America, so they’re replacing him with a 12-year-old??!!

KORN had to replace their bassist for their upcoming tour… So they chose a 12-YEAR-OLD. But not just any 12-year-old. His name is Tye Trujillo, and he’s the son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo. Tye is also in a band called THE HELMETS with three other kids.