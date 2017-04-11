Viral Video: Did “SNL” Steal Sketch?

Did “SNL” steal a sketch from another comedian?

The Internet thinks a “Saturday Night Live” sketch where LOUIS C.K. plays a middle-age man who hires a clown to entertain him was stolen. The premise is very similar to a short film comedian Tig Notaro released more than a year ago.

Tig isn’t making any accusations, but she did post her film on Facebook after this whole thing blew up.

We should probably note that Tig and Louis are friends, and he’s an executive producer on her Amazon series “One Mississippi”.