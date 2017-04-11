Video: Meet Adoptable Gene

Welcome to Rescue Me! If you’re new to Rescue Me, this is a weekly video segment featuring adoptable dogs from Gateway Pet Guardians. Each week, I feature a new dog up for adoption and in the video, you will see how they interact with others, what their personality is like, and other important information about the featured dog.

Gene is about 10-months-old and is super smart!!! He loves to cuddle, but he also has some energy to burn so he’s looking for an active family. Try not to fall in love with his cute ears!

