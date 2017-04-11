What was the most popular SLANG term the year you were born?

“Good Housekeeping” posted a list of the top slang terms for every year from 1926 through 2006.

Most of the older ones are things like “baloney” and “snazzy.” We’ll start with the ’60s…

1960, “dullsville” . . . 1961, “bratty” . . . 1962, “drop-dead gorgeous” . . . 1963, “Mickey Mouse,” which meant goofing off at work . . . 1964, “aw shucks” . . . 1965, “grody,” which meant gross . . . 1966, “kegger” . . . 1967, “freak flag” . . . 1968, “bippy” . . . 1969, “out of sight.”

1970, “dorky” . . . 1971, “deadheads” . . . 1972, “guilt trip” . . . 1973, “carbo,” which is short for carbohydrate . . . 1974, “motorhead” . . . 1975, “detox” . . . 1976, “hardball” . . . 1977, “brewski” . . . 1978, “pig out” . . . 1979, “nostalgia-fest.”

1980, “frizzy” . . . 1981, “chill pill” . . . 1982, “buff” . . . 1983, “beat box” . . . 1984, “that’s major” . . . 1985, “radness” . . . 1986, “studmuffin” . . . 1987, “couch surfing” . . . 1988, “F-bomb” . . . 1989, “trash talk.”

1990, “kewl,” spelled K-E-W-L . . . 1991, “tighty whiteys” . . . 1992, “NOT,” mostly because of “Wayne’s World” . . . 1993, “da bomb” . . . 1994, “Benjamins” . . . 1995, “as if” . . . 1996, “whatever” . . . 1997, “jiggy” . . . 1998, “phat,” spelled P-H-A-T . . . 1999, “bling.”

2000, “whassup?” . . . 2001, “whale-tail,” which is when your thong sticks out . . . 2002, “hella” . . . 2003, “peeps” . . . 2004, “muffin top” . . . 2005, “fo shizzle” and “fo sheezy” . . . and 2006, “sick.” As in, “Dude, that shirt is so sick.”

Click Here to see more.