St. Louis TOPS the list for “The Best Places to Celebrate Easter”!

WalletHub has chosen St. Louis as the BEST place to celebrate Easter this year. The findings are based on Easter observances, traditions, kids, and weather.

Here are the Top 10…

1) St. Louis

2) Birmingham

3) Pittsburgh

4) Cincinnati

5) Orlando

6) Atlanta

7) Buffalo

8) Honolulu

9) Cleveland

10) Minneapolis

