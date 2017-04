A farmer accidentally dumped manure on two people in a convertible.

A 52-year-old guy in Altomunster, Germany was driving in his convertible with his 14-year-old daughter on Saturday when a farmer drove past them pulling a trailer of liquid manure.

The trailer wobbled, swung, and DOUSED the guy and his daughter.

Apparently the damage is so severe that the car is going to be written off as a total loss.

