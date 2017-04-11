Baseball Bat Beer

The Atlanta Braves’ ballpark is selling beer brewed from BASEBALL BATS??!!

The Atlanta Braves are starting in a new ballpark this season, and it’s offering something NO ONE else has ever done: They’ve got a beer that’s brewed out of BASEBALL BATS.

A brewery called the Terrapin Beer Company from Athens, Georgia takes the excess wood that gets shaved off when baseball bats are made and they use it to age the beer. And according to one review, it actually tastes pretty good.

The beer is only going to be available at the stadium.

Click Here to see more.