2017 Billboard Music Award Nominations

The Billboard Music Award nominations have been announced.

The nominees for this year’s “Billboard Music Awards” are out, and The Chainsmokers and Drake have the most, with 22 each.

Twenty One Pilots are next with 17 nominations, followed by Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13, and Beyoncé with 8.

All six of them are competing in the ‘Top Artist’ category, along with Adele, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes.

The nominees are based on actual album and digital songs sales, as well as streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement.

The show will air on ABC on Sunday May 21st.

