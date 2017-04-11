10-Year-Old Drummer Wins ‘Denmark’s Got Talent’

By Abby Hassler

10-year-old drummer Johanne Astrid won the 2017 Denmark’s Got Talent by rocking away to classic rock hits like Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” and Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”

During the grand finale, Astrid drummed to “Bad Craziness” by Dutch rock band D-A-D. According to TV2 Astrid did not expect to win.

“I hope I will get to play a lot of other places or get in a real band. I have not really thought about it, but I just know I have to play drums when I grow up,” Johanne Astrid said.

Watch her awesome jamming out in the compilation video below.