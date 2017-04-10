Viral Video: Highlights From The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony 2017

David Letterman inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is just one of many highlights from Friday night’s ceremony.

(WARNING: videos are UNCENSORED!!!)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony went down Friday night in Brooklyn. The new class includes Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes, Tupac Shakur, ELO, Joan Baez, and Nile Rodgers.

David Letter inducted Pearl Jam. He was filling in for Neil Young, who did not attend because he was sick, or as Dave said, quote, “The poor guy just can’t stay up this late.”

Yes reunited with singer Jon Anderson for their first performance together in over a decade. But that was overshadowed by keyboardist Rick Wakeman’s odd acceptance speech, which was more like a stand-up routine.

But Yes did perform with Rush’s Geddy Lee.

And Journey also reunited with singer Steve Perry, but he did NOT perform with them. He was ALL CLASS during his acceptance speech. He even complimented the band’s current singer Arnel Pineda.

HBO won’t air the show until April 29th.