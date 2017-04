There was a big #HollywoodHookUp rumor going around involving Ryan Phillippe and Katy Perry.

Sources say they were spotted flirting at Elton John’s 70th-birthday party in March, but Ryan set everyone straight with the following Tweet last night:

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

At least he still has manners and used “thx” in his Tweet!