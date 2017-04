Scientists have finally figured out WHY “The Dress” looked like different colors to different people.

Scientists have FINALLY figured out why some people thought “The Dress” was blue and black and some people thought it was white and gold:

It has to do with whether you usually wake up early or not. People who wake up earlier and are more used to natural light saw white and gold, and people who wake up later saw blue and black. So, now you know.

Click Here to see more.