Photo: Ford’s Baby Crib

April 10, 2017 2:40 AM
Ford designed a new crib that lulls your baby to sleep by simulating what it’s like to ride in a car!

If your child needs a car ride to get them to go to sleep, than this new crib designed by Ford may be for you.

Designers at Ford created a new crib that lulls your baby to sleep by simulating what it’s like to ride in a car.

It was supposed to be a one-off publicity thing, but now they’re getting a ton of interest. So they’re thinking of actually making them. Sadly, no word on when they may actually reach stores.

