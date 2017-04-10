Join Y98 at Bark in the Park this year!

A 5K Run, 1-Mile Walk and Festival Fundraiser Presented by Purina to Help Homeless Animals at the Humane Society of Missouri.

Early registration is $35 until April 30, $40 May 1 –May 20.

2017 Bark in the Park Schedule

Tentative schedule – times & activites subject to change.

Directions to Cricket Field

8:00 a.m.

Registration opens

9:00 a.m.

5K Race starts at Cricket & Grand Drive

Fun Family Festival and Vendor Booths Open

9:15 a.m.

Pro Plan® Performance Team Exhibition

10:00 a.m.

A Walk for Animals – 1 Mile Walk

to End Animal Abuse

11:00 a.m.

Pro Plan® Performance Team Exhibition

12:00 p.m.

Pet Contests Begin

1:00 p.m.

CLOSE OF BARK IN THE PARK 2016

Click here to sign up and get more details!