Join Y98 at Bark in the Park this year!
A 5K Run, 1-Mile Walk and Festival Fundraiser Presented by Purina to Help Homeless Animals at the Humane Society of Missouri.
Early registration is $35 until April 30, $40 May 1 –May 20.
2017 Bark in the Park Schedule
Tentative schedule – times & activites subject to change.
8:00 a.m.
Registration opens
9:00 a.m.
5K Race starts at Cricket & Grand Drive
Fun Family Festival and Vendor Booths Open
9:15 a.m.
Pro Plan® Performance Team Exhibition
10:00 a.m.
A Walk for Animals – 1 Mile Walk
to End Animal Abuse
11:00 a.m.
Pro Plan® Performance Team Exhibition
12:00 p.m.
Pet Contests Begin
1:00 p.m.
CLOSE OF BARK IN THE PARK 2016
Click here to sign up and get more details!