Join Y98 at Bark in the Park

April 10, 2017 5:20 PM
Join Y98 at Bark in the Park this year!

A 5K Run, 1-Mile Walk and Festival Fundraiser Presented by Purina to Help Homeless Animals at the Humane Society of Missouri.

Early registration is $35 until April 30, $40 May 1 –May 20.

2017 Bark in the Park Schedule

Tentative schedule – times & activites subject to change.

Directions to Cricket Field

8:00 a.m.
Registration opens

9:00 a.m.
5K Race starts at Cricket & Grand Drive
Fun Family Festival and Vendor Booths Open

9:15 a.m.
Pro Plan® Performance Team Exhibition

10:00 a.m.
A Walk for Animals – 1 Mile Walk
to End Animal Abuse

11:00 a.m.
Pro Plan® Performance Team Exhibition

12:00 p.m.
Pet Contests Begin

1:00 p.m.
CLOSE OF BARK IN THE PARK 2016

Click here to sign up and get more details!

