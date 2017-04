Jenna Fischer’s sister, St. Louisan Emily Elmore, had her home completely REDONE by Karr Bick Kitchen & Bath for an episode on HOUZZ.com.

Jenna Fischer surprised her sister Emily with a renovation in the St. Louis home where four generations of Fischers have lived.

Phillips & Company talked with Jenna’s sister Emily Elmore and Jenny Rausch of Karr Bick Kitchen & Bath who did the home REDO for an episode on HOUZZ.com.