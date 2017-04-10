Drake, Rihanna, Beyoncé & The Weeknd Lead Billboard Music Award Nominations

By Hayden Wright

The first round of Billboard Music Award nominations debuted on Good Morning America this morning, announced by Pete Wentz and singer/songwriter Julia Michaels.

In the Top Female Artist category, Adele will square off against Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Sia. On the male side, Justin Bieber will compete against Drake, Future, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd. For Top Artist, The Chainsmokers and Twenty One Pilots made the cut along with Adele, Beyoncé, Bieber, Mendes, Rihanna and The Weekend.

The Top Hot 100 Songs category features a diverse array of hits. The nominees are The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) for “Closer,” The Chainsmokers (feat. Daya) for “Don’t Let Me Down,” Drake’s “One Dance” (feat. Wizkid and Kyla), Twenty One Pilots’ “Heathens” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake.

Finally, The Top Billboard 200 Album nominees are Rihanna’s Anti, Twenty One Pilots’ Blurryface, The Weeknd’s Starboy, Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Drake’s streaming juggernaut Views.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards air on ABC on Sunday, May 21 at 8:00 pm ET.