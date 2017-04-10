6 Questions With St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson

If you were unaware last week, St. Louis elected a new mayor, Lyda Krewson!

We decided to get to know her a little better and ask her some questions you may not know about her.

Where did you grow up?

Moberly, MO

Tell us about your family – children, siblings, spouse?

I am the oldest of four…two sisters and a brother. I grew up around the midwest, my father a steel salesman. My mom was a stay at home mom, but later worked in small town banks.

I have two children, Taylor, a program specialist with the Wyman Center in St. Louis and she runs their annual summer camp. Taylor married this past summer to her wife, Kris.

Jack is a math teacher at Normandy High School where he is in the the Teach for America program. He will be awarded his masters in education in August of this year.

My husband Mike Owens is a retired broadcaster and lawyer who spent much of his time recently working on my campaign for Mayor. Last summer, Mike drove an antique tour bus and gave tours in Glacier National Park in Montana.

What is your favorite attraction or restaurant in St. Louis?

Forest Park is my favorite attraction. You will often find me walking in Forest Park, which is in the 28th Ward, the neighborhood I’ve represented for almost 20 years.

Where did you go to high school?

I’m a Spartan, having graduated from Moberly High School in Moberly, MO.

Can you tell us one thing that most people probably don’t know about you, that you want people to know?

I absolutely loves dogs (and cats), but don’t have one, because of the busy schedule at the Krewson household. If I see a dog on a walk, I’ll often bend down to pet the pup.

Favorite place to travel?

I love the mountains of Colorado and Rocky Mountain National Park, where Mike and I were married.

To learn more about the new mayor click here!