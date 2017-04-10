26 Foods All Midwesterners Grew Up With

Jill Devine April 10, 2017 10:46 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Buzzfeed, cuisine, Midwest

When it comes to cuisine, the Midwest is a region that lives for its comfort foods and deep-fried gluttonous treats.  Some would say those items are something to be proud of and some would say we should be embarrassed of them.  I say embrace what you’re known for!

Here are several items off Buzzfeed’s new list of 26 foods all Midwesterners grew up with – see which ones are your favorite:

Puppy chow

Gooey butter cake

Chicago-style hot dog

Fried cheese curds

Tater tot casserole

It probably wasn’t a smart idea for me to look at this list when I was hungry.  I’m craving EVERY single item now!

 

