When it comes to cuisine, the Midwest is a region that lives for its comfort foods and deep-fried gluttonous treats. Some would say those items are something to be proud of and some would say we should be embarrassed of them. I say embrace what you’re known for!

Here are several items off Buzzfeed’s new list of 26 foods all Midwesterners grew up with – see which ones are your favorite:

Puppy chow

Gooey butter cake

Chicago-style hot dog

Fried cheese curds

Tater tot casserole

It probably wasn’t a smart idea for me to look at this list when I was hungry. I’m craving EVERY single item now!