Aaron Rodgers & Olivia Munn Split

April 8, 2017 10:08 AM
People reports that actress Olivia Munn and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have split after three years of dating. “They have amicably ended their relationship,” a source confirms in a statement. “[The couple] remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.” The 36-year-old Munn had sparked engagement rumors in January when she was seen sporting a diamond bauble on her left-hand ring finger. That month, Munn was also rumored to have caused a rift between the 33-year-old Rodgers and his younger brother, Bachelorette winner Jordan Rodgers. However, a source told People at the time, “Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it. This is not her issue.”

