Victoria Beckham Admits She Was “Never the Best” Spice Girl

We’ve gone from not hearing from Victoria Beckham to hearing a lot from her!

In a new Elle UK interview, Victoria Beckham admits that there was nothing fancy about her talents as a Spice Girl. Even though she’s talked about that before, she’s opening up about it again.

“Being in the Spice Girls was so much fun. I was never the best singer or dancer,” says Beckham. “I learned an enormous amount during that time, though.”

She adds that, these days, spicing up her life means achieving a good work-life balance alongside husband David. “He is very good at [planning family outings]–as am I,” she says. “That’s how you can show support in a marriage, by saying, ‘You know what, I’ve got this.’ That’s what makes a good partnership.”

