Talking to Your Pets or Car Is a Sign of Intelligence

Jill Devine April 7, 2017 10:28 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: car, dog, Research, talk

Why wouldn’t I talk to Apple when she’s in the car with me?  Especially if she isn’t sleeping and she’s staring at me, I’m going to talk to her!  There’s proof that talking to our pets while in the car doesn’t mean we are nuts, it means we are smart!

A behavioral scientist from the University of Chicago says that when you talk to your pets, your plants, your car, or anything else that’s not an actual person, you’re just demonstrating a high social IQ and a uniquely human need to bond and connect.

Quote, “Recognizing the mind in other animals, a god, or even a gadget . . . is a reflection of our brain’s greatest ability, rather than a sign of our stupidity.”

Validation is awesome :)!

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live