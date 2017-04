Talking to Your Pets or Car Is a Sign of Intelligence

Why wouldn’t I talk to Apple when she’s in the car with me? ¬†Especially if she isn’t sleeping and she’s staring at me, I’m going to talk to her! ¬†There’s proof that talking to our pets while in the car doesn’t mean we are nuts, it means we are smart!

A behavioral scientist from the University of Chicago says that when you talk to your pets, your plants, your car, or anything else that’s not an actual person, you’re just demonstrating a high social IQ and a uniquely human need to bond and connect.

Quote, “Recognizing the mind in other animals, a god, or even a gadget . . . is a reflection of our brain’s greatest ability, rather than a sign of our stupidity.”

Validation is awesome :)!