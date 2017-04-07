Talking to Your Pets or Car Is a Sign of Intelligence

Why wouldn’t I talk to Apple when she’s in the car with me? Especially if she isn’t sleeping and she’s staring at me, I’m going to talk to her! There’s proof that talking to our pets while in the car doesn’t mean we are nuts, it means we are smart!

A behavioral scientist from the University of Chicago says that when you talk to your pets, your plants, your car, or anything else that’s not an actual person, you’re just demonstrating a high social IQ and a uniquely human need to bond and connect.

Quote, “Recognizing the mind in other animals, a god, or even a gadget . . . is a reflection of our brain’s greatest ability, rather than a sign of our stupidity.”

Validation is awesome :)!