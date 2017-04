According to a new survey, the top COMFORT FOODS are…

A new online survey had people rank the top 50 comfort foods, and it’s a pretty good mix of salty and sweet. Here’s the top ten…

1. Grilled cheese sandwiches.

2. Chocolate.

3. Pizza.

4. Ice cream. Frozen yogurt came in 39th.

5. French fries.

6. Macaroni and cheese.

7. Chocolate chip cookies.

8. Mashed potatoes.

9. Fried chicken.

10. Spaghetti and meatballs.

Click Here to see more.