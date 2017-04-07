How Meghan Trainor’s Boyfriend Makes Her Feel Sexier

Meghan Trainor has proudly displayed her relationship with Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara on social media — and now he’s making his way into her new music.

The singer, 23, covers Cosmopolitan‘s May issue and tells the magazine — via text, as she was on vocal rest — that she hasn’t been coy about sharing her feelings for her boyfriend.

“I wrote six songs on the road about him in front of his face,” she said. “One is called ‘Marry Me.’ ”

I'm so incredibly proud of my lady @meghan_trainor Can't wait for everyone to see her phenomenal performance on @theellenshow tomorrow! A post shared by Daryl Sabara (@darylsabara) on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

While wedding bells might be down the road, Trainor is obviously quite happy with how things are going with the actor. In fact, she shares that Sabara makes her feel like no man has.

“I never really felt sexy with guys before,” she shared. “No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch. And that has improved my confidence more than even ‘[All About That] Bass‘ did. He’s a champion, so we’re in heaven.”

throwback to my girl always lookin like a dime piece 😏 A post shared by Daryl Sabara (@darylsabara) on Mar 23, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Trainor knew right away that sparks were flying between them. On their first date, which consisted of bowling and karaoke with another couple, they shared their first kiss.

“He kissed me at the bowling alley,” she explained. “I told my security to step outside ‘cause I didn’t want to be watched. LOL.”

The singer continued, “He was the best kisser ever. I know I’m really good at kissing, but I was shocked when he was.”