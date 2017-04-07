Drink Local On National Beer Day

Kick off your weekend with a cold brew and make sure it came from the Lou first!

The St. Louis beer scene is growing at an exponential rate, but we collected a few of our favorites for you to start your weekend off right.

4 Hands Brewery – 1220 S. 8th STREET

Prepping to drop some City Wide Pils in the market this week! #citywidestl A post shared by 4 Hands Brewing Co. (@4handsbrewingco) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Anheuser-Busch – 1200 Lynch St

Have you ever had a 3 hrs old @budweiser straight from the tanks? Me neither so why not! #WhalezBro A post shared by Miguel Rivas (@thebeertrekker) on Apr 2, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

O’Fallon Brewery – 45 Progress Pkwy

It's National Beer Day! Let's throw it back to the first beer we ever made! We sure are glad that Cullen-Harrison act was signed! Cheers! A post shared by O'Fallon Brewery (@ofallonbrewery) on Apr 7, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Schlafly Bottleworks – 7260 Southwest Ave

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company – 3229 Washington Ave

Everyone loves a good Radler AND they're the perfect Biergarten treat! Don't miss your opportunity to try some Radlers and give us your direct feedback! The $1 Radler Survey begins today (5p.m.) at The U.R.B.! Prost! A post shared by Urban Chestnut Brewing Company (@urbanchestnut) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

2nd Shift Brewery – 1601 Sublette Ave

Alpha Brewing Company – 1409 Washington Ave

Recess Brewery – 307 N Main St, Edwardville IL

What a gorgeous day for some Doppel Hop! Patio furniture is out and windows are open. Stop by if you're thirsty. #recessbrewing #doppelhop #craftbeer #stlbeer A post shared by Recess Brewing (@recessbrewing) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:58am PST

Old Bakery Beer – 400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton IL

Gentle Giant fresh off the line for tonight's release. Come grab a pint of this super fresh IPA and a 4-pack to take home! A post shared by old bakery beer co. (@oldbakerybeer) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:37pm PST

4204 Main Street – 4204 Main St. Belleville, IL

We just got the sample glasses in for the Belleville Ale Fest. Check it out next to one of our pint glasses. Tickets are still available! http://www.bellevillealefest.com/ A post shared by 4204 Main Street Brewing Co. (@4204brewco) on Apr 3, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Have a St. Louis brew that you love? Let us know and leave a comment on our Facebook page!