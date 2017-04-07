Drink Local On National Beer Day

Kick off your weekend with a cold brew and make sure it came from the Lou first!
The St. Louis beer scene is growing at an exponential rate, but we collected a few of our favorites for you to start your weekend off right.
4 Hands Brewery – 1220 S. 8th STREET
Anheuser-Busch – 1200 Lynch St
O’Fallon Brewery – 45 Progress Pkwy
Schlafly Bottleworks – 7260 Southwest Ave
Urban Chestnut Brewing Company – 3229 Washington Ave
2nd Shift Brewery – 1601 Sublette Ave
We were recently a part of a nationwide brewery project, headed by @ychhops, to test out a new & innovative hop technology – Cryo Hops, aka Lupulin Powder. Brewed with Ekuanot (aka Equinox) Cryo Hops, our test batch is a lovely light, clean hoppy beer & is on Draft now in the tasting room! Growlers available to go #getchyasum #cryohops #lupulinpowder #ekuanot
Alpha Brewing Company – 1409 Washington Ave
Be sure to stop by this Saturday to help us celebrate our 4th Anniversary! We've got live music, food, and we'll be tapping into the Sagwa Imperial IPA as well as our Rouge Bière. This anniversary Brett was brewed with raspberries and aged for 9 months, resulting in delicious tart and fruity flavors. Check out the event on our Facebook page for more details. Tonight, all growler fills are half-off! #stlcraftbeer #barrelagedbeer #rougebiere #downtownstl #supportlocal #washingtonavestl #alphabrewingcompany
Recess Brewery – 307 N Main St, Edwardville IL
Old Bakery Beer – 400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton IL
4204 Main Street – 4204 Main St. Belleville, IL
Have a St. Louis brew that you love? Let us know and leave a comment on our Facebook page!