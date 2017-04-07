Drink Local On National Beer Day

April 7, 2017 4:14 PM
Kick off your weekend with a cold brew and make sure it came from the Lou first!

The St. Louis beer scene is growing at an exponential rate, but we collected a few of our favorites for you to start your weekend off right.

4 Hands Brewery – 1220 S. 8th STREET

Prepping to drop some City Wide Pils in the market this week! #citywidestl

A post shared by 4 Hands Brewing Co. (@4handsbrewingco) on

Anheuser-Busch – 1200 Lynch St

Have you ever had a 3 hrs old @budweiser straight from the tanks? Me neither so why not! #WhalezBro

A post shared by Miguel Rivas (@thebeertrekker) on

O’Fallon Brewery – 45 Progress Pkwy

Schlafly Bottleworks – 7260 Southwest Ave

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company – 3229 Washington Ave

2nd Shift Brewery – 1601 Sublette Ave

Alpha Brewing Company – 1409 Washington Ave

Recess Brewery – 307 N Main St, Edwardville IL

Old Bakery Beer – 400 Landmarks Boulevard, Alton IL

Gentle Giant fresh off the line for tonight's release. Come grab a pint of this super fresh IPA and a 4-pack to take home!

A post shared by old bakery beer co. (@oldbakerybeer) on

4204 Main Street – 4204 Main St. Belleville, IL

Have a St. Louis brew that you love? Let us know and leave a comment on our Facebook page!

 

 

