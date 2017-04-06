Watch: Comedian & Magician, Justin Willman

Comedian, magician, and St. Louisian, Justin Willman joins Phillips & Company to talk about his upcoming show this weekend at the Helium Comedy Club.

A master of magic and stand-up, Justin Willman wows audiences with clever sleight of hand and leaves them howling thanks to his sly, sarcastic comedy. Willman has appeared on both “Ellen” and “Conan,” and his Comedy Central special “Sleight of Mouth” received rave reviews upon its release in 2015.

Justin will be at performing at the Helium Comedy Club this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday!

