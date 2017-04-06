Watch: Comedian & Magician, Justin Willman

April 6, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Comedy, helium comedy club, Justin Willman, magician, Phillips and Company, St. Louis, Video, Y98

Comedian, magician, and St. Louisian, Justin Willman joins Phillips & Company to talk about his upcoming show this weekend at the Helium Comedy Club.

A master of magic and stand-up, Justin Willman wows audiences with clever sleight of hand and leaves them howling thanks to his sly, sarcastic comedy. Willman has appeared on both “Ellen” and “Conan,” and his Comedy Central special “Sleight of Mouth” received rave reviews upon its release in 2015.

Justin will be at performing at the Helium Comedy Club this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday!

Tickets are still available, click here for more details! 

 

More from Phillips & Company
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live