Viral Video: Emma Stone, Prom?

April 6, 2017 2:30 AM
A high school student did a “La La Land” parody and asked Emma Stone to the prom.

17-year-old Jacob Staudenmaier from Arizona wants to take EMMA STONE to his prom.

And since he bears a SLIGHT resemblance to Ryan Gosling, he went full-on “La La Land”. He rewrote the lyrics to “Another Day of Sun”, and his friends brought their cars out to help him recreate the scene.

Jacob’s prom is on the 29th of this month, so he’s only giving Emma a few weeks’ notice. But the video’s going viral, and he says he’s heard that Emma’s MOTHER has seen it. So there’s a good chance Emma will, too.

