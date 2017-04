The top careers where people retire AFTER the age of 66 are…

Here are the ten careers where you’re most likely to keep working AFTER you hit the current retirement age of 66…

1. Tax accountants. About 14% of them are older than 66.

2. Clergy, 13.6% are over 66.

3. Farmers and ranchers, 13%.

4. Bus drivers, 13%.

5. Real estate agents, 12%.

6. Psychologists, 12%.

7. Barbers, 11%.

8. Musicians and singers, 11%.

9. Taxi drivers and chauffeurs, 10%.

10. Dentists, 10%.

