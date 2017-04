How do you pronounce “caramel”?

“Caramel” is a controversial word in America, and the controversy lies in its pronunciation, specifically: Is it “kar-muhl” or “kare-uh-mul”?

According to a new survey, the more popular answer around the country is . . . the three-syllable version, “kare-uh-mul,” 57% to 43%.

There’s only one region where the two-syllable version is more popular: The Midwest, where the vote is flipped. 57% of people in the Midwest say “kar-muhl.”

