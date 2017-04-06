Crazy Things We’d Do For $5 Million

Which of these CRAZY things would you do for $5 Million?

A new survey by Buzzfeed asked people if they’d do a bunch of MESSED-UP THINGS for five million dollars.

Herea re just a few of the questions…

1. Would you only listen to country music for the rest of your life for $5 million? 54% would, 46% wouldn’t.

2. Knowing that somewhere in the world, one random person would die in exchange for you getting the money . . . with you never knowing who it is? 50% would, 50% wouldn’t.

3. Quit the Internet for the next 15 years? 45% would, 55% wouldn’t.

4. Have all your teeth removed? 42% would, 58% wouldn’t.

5. Do five years in a maximum security prison? 30% would, 70% wouldn’t.

6. Eat a live cockroach every day for the rest of your life? 25% would, 75% wouldn’t.

7. Live in solitude for the next 20 years? 24% would, 76% wouldn’t.

8. Eat a large poop log with a knife and fork? 14% would, 86% wouldn’t.

9. Cut off the thumb on your dominant hand? 14% would, 86% wouldn’t.

10. Never bathe again or use deodorant? 7% would, 93% wouldn’t.

