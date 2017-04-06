A GoFundMe Page For An Engagement Ring

In my opinion, you should only create a GoFundMe account for medical emergencies or to raise money for a business investment AND then you should use the money that’s raised for the reason you created the GoFundMe account in the first place. I won’t get into how many times I have seen the opposite happen.

Moving on … Mashable reports that a 30-year-old guy from Atlanta has started a GoFundMe page to raise $15,000 so he can buy his girlfriend an engagement ring.

“In 2017, I have started to realize that teamwork makes our dreams work,” writes William Oliver. “I’ve decided to get some help by making this a trending approach. This will raise awareness about the difference between the love we share and the love people have for us.”

Huh?!?!?!!? Who would contribute to this? Apparently I’m not the only one who feels this way because the 8-day-old campaign has only brought in $609.

I guess I can’t tell people where to “donate” their money, but seriously … why would you donate to an engagement ring over something a little more serious like a family struggling to pay medical bills for their relative who just battled cancer?