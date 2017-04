Pepsi’s new “Live For Moments Anthem” commercial stars Kendall Jenner.

Pepsi’s new ad features Kendall Jenner doing a photoshoot and seeing a bunch of protesters marching by with peace signs.

Then she takes off her blonde wig, wipes off her lipstick, and joins them. And it ends with her bringing everyone together by handing a can of Pepsi to one of the police officers who’s in the middle of the road blocking them.