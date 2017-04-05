Beyoncé is supposedly the most influential person on social media.

A service called D’Marie Analytics looked into her social media profiles, and crunched the numbers . . . including more than 56 different ‘metrics’ . . . and they determined that Beyoncé is the most influential celebrity, and that each one of her posts is worth $1 million.

That’s apparently just from a hypothetical marketing standpoint.

She doesn’t even have the most followers because she trails Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, among others. But she did get a bump in influence back in February, when her pregnancy photo became the most-liked picture on Instagram.

It has over 10 million likes, surpassing the 6.6 million likes Selena has received for what is basically a Coke ad.

Selena is the second-most influential overall. Each one of her posts is worth $750,000.

