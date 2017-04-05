The Longest-Leading Billboard Hot 100 Number Ones

Here are the Billboard Hot 100 Number 1’s that stayed at the top the longest.

“Shape of You” by ED SHEERAN has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks, and it’s only the 34th song to be #1 for double-digit weeks in the history of the chart, which dates back to 1958.

To put it another way, only 3% of Number Ones make it to 10 weeks.

Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men hold the overall record. Their 1995 jam “One Sweet Day” was #1 for 16 weeks . . . more than any other song. After that, there are seven songs that were #1 for 14 weeks. They are:

1. “Uptown Funk!”, by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, 2015

2. “I Gotta Feeling”, by The Black Eyed Peas, 2009

3. “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey, 2005

4. The Princess Diana tribute “Candle in the Wind 1997”, by Elton John, 1997

5. “Macarena”, by Los Del Rio, 1996

6. “I’ll Make Love to You”, Boyz II Men, 1994

7. “I Will Always Love You”, Whitney Houston, 1992

