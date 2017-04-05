A new study ranked the best states for millennials.

WalletHub.com just released the results of a study that ranked the states from the best place for millennials to the worst, and the best state is North Dakota.

The rankings are based on 24 different factors, including the cost of living, the percentage of adults under 35, the millennial unemployment rate, young voter turnout rates, and how friendly the states are for single people.

And the top 10 states are: North Dakota . . . Minnesota . . . South Dakota . . . Iowa . . . Utah . . . Wyoming . . . Wisconsin . . . Colorado . . . Nebraska . . . and Vermont.

The 10 worst are: West Virginia . . . Mississippi . . . Alabama . . . New Mexico . . . Arizona . . . Arkansas . . . Louisiana . . . Nevada . . . Georgia . . . and Florida.

Illinois is 18th and Missouri is 19th.

