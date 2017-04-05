Taylor Swift Working On New Music

Jill Devine April 5, 2017 10:36 AM By Jill Devine
Filed Under: Album, Country, Nashville, paparazzi, Pop, Taylor Swift

It was a matter of time before news broke that Taylor Swift was working on new music.  She’s been M.I.A. lately, so it makes sense.

ET is reporting that she is working hard in Nashville on new music.  A source says she is still figuring out the sound and direction of her next record, which might return to her country roots.  The new album is expected to come out by the end of next year.

Another source adds Taylor goes to Nashville to get away from the paparazzi.

Are you excited for new music from Taylor and would you prefer it be country or pop?

