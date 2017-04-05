Taylor Swift Plots Return to Country Roots?

By Abby Hassler

Many fans are wondering where superstar Taylor Swift has been lately. Despite her pre-Super Bowl concert Feb. 4 in Houston, Texas, the 1989 singer has been keeping a relatively low profile the past few months.

Now, inside sources revealed to ET that Swift “has been busy working on her upcoming album.” Interestingly, she has been spotted at home in Nashville, Tennessee, as recent as last week.

The source said the “Blank Space” singer has been taking time to see if she wants to continue in the pop genre or settle back into her country roots. Swift’s sixth studio album is expected to drop later this year.

Back in Sept. 2016, ET caught up with model Gigi Hadid at the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in New York City. Hadid’s own excitement that her friend Swift was in attendance backs up the source’s claims about a potential upcoming album.

“She’s obviously such a great friend and you know, she is starting to go back to work in the studio again and really made time to be here for me and I am so grateful for that,” Hadid shared.