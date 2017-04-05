Pepsi Drops the Ball and the Jenner

Have you seen it? The Pepsi commercial that sort of suggests that Kendall Jenner is the answer to civil unrest. Well, there’s been a swift reaction! Check it out.

Earlier today Pepsi pulled an ad after it was widely mocked and criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

Pepsi Co. said it was “removing the content and halting any further rollout.”